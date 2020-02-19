[pardoned-previous-governor-rod-blagojevich-many-thanks-trump-for-early-launch]

Former Illinois Democratic Govenor Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump right after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption, speaking Wednesday at a press event outdoors his Chicago household that sounded like an prolonged marketing campaign ad for the president.

Blagojevich spoke in front of a big indicator hanging off the landing of his property that go through, “Many thanks Mr President.” 1 guy in a crowd of extra than 100 reporters and perfectly-wishers wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the previous governor’s 2006 marketing campaign sign.

The governor-turned-convicted felon even extra an endorsement of Trump’s bid for a next phrase.

Rod Blagojevich did not market the Senate seat. He served 8 several years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a major price. One more Comey and gang deal! Thank you to @LisaMarieBoothe who truly “gets” what’s heading on! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

“I am a Trumpocrat,” stated Blagojevich, flanked by his spouse and two daughters. “If I had the skill to vote, I would vote for him.”

For the duration of the event in Chicago, the president fired off a tweet about Blagojevich, indicating Blagojevich paid out “a large selling price” for his convictions.

Trump also alluded to Blagojevich’s convictions for in search of to trade an appointment to the US Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack Obama for marketing campaign contributions.

“Rod Blagojevich did not provide the Senate seat,” Trump tweeted.

Prosecutors have stated that they made the decision to arrest then-Governor Blagojevich at his household on December 9, 2008, so that they could thwart his plan to promote the seat.

Exterior the same house Wednesday, Blagojevich regularly praised the president, describing him a felony justice reformer and thanking Trump for setting him no cost.

“We want to categorical our most profound and eternal gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich explained. “He did not have to do this …. this is an act of kindness.”

Blagojevich, 63, walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday immediately after serving 8 yrs of a 14-year sentence for large-ranging political corruption, just several hours right after Trump granted him a commutation.

Blagojevich, a 1-time contestant on Trump’s actuality Television set clearly show “Celeb Apprentice,” has been radioactive politically considering the fact that his arrest as governor in 2008.

It’s not clear who could be willing to give him a task or a lead purpose in organisation or movement. Blagojevich didn’t response direct questions at the public visual appearance Wednesday. He continually dabbed a handkerchief on a slash on his chin.

He apologised to reporters, explaining, “It really is been a long time due to the fact I shaved with a standard razor.”

His convictions provided hoping to shake down a children’s medical center and lying to the FBI.Trump’s Wednesday tweet echoed remarks he has produced in advance of, comparing initiatives to investigate his very own perform and those people who took down Blagojevich.

The tweet described Blagojevich’s situation as, “Another Comey and gang offer!”

“It was a prosecution by the exact men and women — Comey, Fitzpatrick, the same team,” Trump said earlier in the week.

He was referring to Patrick Fitzgerald, the former US lawyer who prosecuted Blagojevich and now represents previous FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired from the company in May 2017.

Comey was not at the FBI or everywhere in the Department of Justice during the investigation and indictment of Blagojevich.

The Illinois Household in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the condition Senate voted unanimously to eliminate him, making him the very first Illinois governor in background to be eradicated by lawmakers.

He entered jail in March 2012.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, went on a media blitz in 2018 to motivate Trump to stage in, praising the president and likening the investigation of her partner to specific prosecutor Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election — a probe Trump very long characterised as a “witch hunt.”

– AP