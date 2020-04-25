Parental depression can affect your children internally, externally. Here’s how – sex and relationships

Parental depression changes the child’s experience of the world inside and out. There is a marked difference in the way parents interact with their children when they are depressed, and this affects the child’s development. In some societies where the debate on mental health is taboo, it becomes difficult to accept or express the need to seek help for children who are raising children.

“Some consequences of paternal depression are based on a child’s developmental age. Researchers have noted less sensitive parenting in both mothers and fathers who are depressed, although much less research has been done with fathers. There are several studies showing how depressed mothers have been found expressing to their babies and sometimes giving less eye contact. Parental depression impairs several parenting activities. Even a simple activity such as reading a bedtime story to a child could be involved. A parent who has depression may not be as alive or expressive, ” , good karma.

Isolation can happen for both the parent and therefore the child. While parents are experiencing impaired social and professional functioning, the child may also experience difficulty in not being inclined or being more isolated from peers, he adds.

Impacts on parental depression at different stages of a child’s growth:

Prenatal: inadequate prenatal care, poor nutrition, higher preterm birth, low birth weight, preeclampsia and miscarriage

Children’s

Behavior: Anger and protective coping style, passivity, withdrawal, self-regulating behavior, and disturbed attention and arousal. Cognitive: Lower cognitive performance

toddler

Behavioral: passive non-compliance, less mature expression of autonomy, internalization and externalization problems, and lower interaction

Cognitive: Less creative play and lower cognitive performance

School age

Behavioral: impaired adaptive functioning, internalizing and externalizing problems, affective disorders, anxiety disorders, and behavioral disorders Academic: attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder and lower IQ scores

Adolescent

Behavior: Affective Disorders (Depression), Anxiety Disorders, Phobias, Panic Disorders, Behavioral Disorders, Substance Abuse, and Alcohol Dependence

Academic: Attention Deficit Disorder / Hyperactivity Disorder and Learning Disorder4 Things We Know About Parental Depression

Indeterminate parental depression

There is a strong link between parents’ mental health and their children’s development. Depressed parents may have problems with their mood, thinking and ability to engage in daily activities, such as sleeping, eating, and working. Compared to non-depressed parents, they are also more likely to engage in negative parenting behaviors (e.g., hostile, withdrawn, violent, neglectful) and less likely to be warm, responsive, and responsive to their children’s needs.

Untreated parental depression

The study found that children of parents with untreated depression had a higher rate of behavioral problems, had difficulty coping with stress, and formed healthy relationships, academic problems, and mental illness compared to children whose parents were not depressed. The chances of poor child outcomes are increased when the parents’ depression is severe or chronic, begins early in the child’s life, or is accompanied by other risk factors (e.g., poverty, domestic violence, discrimination, substance abuse, other health and mental health problems). Depression during pregnancy can also have adverse effects on the fetus. Therefore, early identification and treatment of parental depression are necessary.

cure

Treatment for depression is usually effective, but it rarely addresses the potential effects of depression on parenting or children. Even when it is severe, parental depression can be effectively treated, often with a combination of psychotherapy, medication, and mind and body practices (e.g., yoga, meditation, and other forms of self-will). However, current approaches to treatment rarely address the effects of depression on parenting or children.

A ray of hope

Numerous interventions have shown promising improvement in outcomes in children with a depressed parent. Interventions help children become aware that their parent has the disease, understand that it is not their fault, and develop coping skills. Service strategies that broadly focus on healthy parenting and child development (e.g., home visits, mental health counseling, child and parent psychotherapy) also have better outcomes in the program when dealing with parental depression (e.g., identification, screening, referral and / or treatment). However, further efforts are needed to develop and evaluate these interventions and to make adjustments to address cultural and linguistic diversity and reduce health disparities.

Yoga in response

“Children are like flowers that fall into their highest self with the right care and attention. When the environment in which they were raised is chaotic, with no emotional regulation, lack of boundaries and shared distress; it also reflects on their personalities. We all have an inner child that requires 3 important things – to be seen, heard and loved. And in order to meet these needs, children will manipulate themselves in the environment in accordance with the caregiver’s conditions. Unfortunately, it leads to childhood trauma and sets their personality on appearing in adulthood and throughout life, unless it undoes this damage done to them, ”says Grand Master Akshar Yoga Guru.

“Parents need to learn how to regulate their emotions and get rid of three children’s needs without affecting them negatively. As individuals, if we choose to become parents, we are first and foremost responsible for our own health and this is not limited to the physical. Unless we are adults aware, aware and informed, we will make a great deal of trouble to the child as well as to society and the world at large, producing seriously defective people, ”he adds.

Yoga, through practicing asana, pranayama and meditation, can develop in you the quality of consciousness. All three are important, bringing holistic benefits to your mind, body and spirit. Practice Surya Namaskar or sun salutation along with pranayama and meditation in your daily routine to experience the various benefits of living reasonably.

Yoga asanas are very beneficial for the whole body, including your muscles, joints, cardiovascular system, nervous system, bloodstream and lymph. Asanas can balance your entire nervous system and your energy centers. The form of psychosomatic exercises, asanas strengthen both the mind and body, bringing the practitioner harmony and stability.

Pranayama are different breathing techniques or exercises that improve your lung capacity. This ensures that more oxygen enters your lungs and also benefits the heart. Pranayama also improves kidney and nervous system function. Kumbhaka or retention is known to facilitate lung function by increasing oxygen supply and improving oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange which also helps the brain.

Meditation can be attributed to an increase in the level of goodness and compassion in us towards others. Regular mediation practices also lead to greater empathy, tolerance, forgiveness and patience, reducing anger and hostility. It helps us focus, improves our ability to prioritize, be more motivated and more independent. It removes negative thoughts, stress, worries, anxiety that can prevent us from feeling happy.

