“Parentese”, non-traditional baby talk, promotes a baby’s language development

“Goo goo ga ga? Are you my little child?” If you throw a little into your mouth after your idea of ​​”Baby Talk”, it is time to do an apprenticeship.

A real baby talk, a new study shows that it can promote brain and language development in infants, is actually a proper language for adults that is only held at a different cadence.

“Real words and correct grammar are used, but higher pitch, slower tempo, and exaggerated intonation are used,” said Naja Ferjan Ramirez, assistant professor at the Institute of Linguistics at the University of Washington.

“What people see as baby language is a combination of silly sounds and words, sometimes with the wrong grammar,” said Ferjan Ramirez.

“Don’t just listen, talk”

As an educational language used in almost every language in the world, the true “baby talk” became known as the “mother tongue” and is now called the “parent language” – after all, it is not only used by mothers. Many fathers, grandparents, older siblings, aunts, uncles and babysitters speak their mother tongue and are intuitively aware that this helps the baby to attune and react socially, even if it just chats.

“Parentese has three characteristics,” said Patricia Kuhl, co-director of the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington, who has been involved in children’s early language learning for decades.

“One of them is that it has a higher pitch, about an octave higher,” said Kuhl. “Another reason is that the intonation contours are very curvy. The highs are higher, the lows are lower and it sounds excited and happy.

“And then it’s slower to pause between phrases so that the baby has time to participate in this social interaction,” said Kuhl.

It turns out that promoting the “social brain” is key to promoting a baby’s speech and language development, said Kuhl, an internationally known pioneer in brain imaging.

And babies instinctively prefer to be wired to answer. Maybe they are.

Kuhl shared a video from an older experiment with seven-month-old “Paul” to illustrate a baby’s preference for parents.

In the black and white video, Paul sits on his mother’s lap in a closed room. On Paul’s left side, outside a wall, a woman speaks parent language for eight seconds. To her right, a woman speaks in a normal adult tone. Paul tries both and then consistently prefers the voice of the parents.

Kuhl’s laboratory has done studies showing that when babies hear speech, not only does the auditory cortex area in their brain light up, but the motor areas that ultimately speak light up, ”she said, showing that the baby is up speaking back prepared.

“The more parents use parents in their homes when speaking to their children, the better and faster these language skills develop,” said Kuhl. “It turns out that the parent language is a social catalyst for the language. It makes children not only listen, but talk. “

Can you strengthen your parents with coaching?

In 2018, Kuhl and Ferjan Ramirez published a study that showed that parents who were taught parental matters chatted more at 14 months and had more words than those who weren’t trained.

In a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team reported language development in the same group of babies after 18 months. Despite the fact that all 48 participating families used some parents at the start of the study, it was babies of parenting who showed significant increases in conversations and voting between 14 and 18 months.

“Children from trained parents produced real words like ball or milk, almost twice as often as children whose parents were in the control group,” said Ferjan Ramirez.

In addition, babies whose parents were raised had an average vocabulary of 100 words compared to the 60 words in the control group.

How did the researchers measure the improvement over this period? For an entire weekend, when the babies were 6, 10, 14 and 18 months old, all 48 sets dressed their babies with vests with built-in audio recorders that recorded all of their interactions.

Then parents who were randomly given instructions came to the lab for one-to-one lessons when their baby was 6, 10, and 14 months old.

After the parents were informed about the benefits of speaking with their babies, they also listened to parents. They were also trained on how to incorporate more of such speech into the day, and were encouraged to engage their babies in an exchange known as roundtables.

In the laboratory, an interaction is considered a “turn” if the baby responds with a statement within a second or two, explained Kuhl.

“Babies need to be socially engaged to learn language. You must have a drive to communicate. They have to want, and parents seem to be helping to want them, ”said Kuhl.

The study continues. At this point in time, the babies are about three years old to undergo brain imaging with new MRIs, which, as Kuhl points out, are fairly safe at this age. While it will take some time to publish new results, Kuhl is encouraged.

“Measures of language skills continue to show that the children in the trained group are far ahead of the children in the control group,” said Kuhl. “And scans of white and gray matter in the brain will show whether there are permanent changes that result from this type of interaction with a child.

“Have we strengthened the connectivity between the areas of the brain responsible for language development?” Asked Kuhl. “I’m very interested in finding out.”

,