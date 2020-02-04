Parents of 7-year-old Northwood boy diagnosed with cancer desperately calls for help

Parents of Northwood boy who has battled cancer since the age of five are raising money to allow their son to receive life-saving care.

Ammaar Dadlani was diagnosed with bone cancer in June 2018 and doctors told her that chemotherapy alone would no longer cure him.

The seven-year-old family is now trying to raise around £ 340,000 so that he can receive state-of-the-art treatment in America.

Ammaar’s parents, Ritesh and Naheed Dadlani, told MyLondon that the past 18 months have been “really difficult”.

“It was a real roller coaster, to be honest,” said Dadlani. “It’s a roller coaster that you don’t like. It was shocking.

“From the time he was diagnosed, it took us a while to accept it [Ammaar had cancer] and as things progressed, we had to face reality.

“Sometimes you wake up fresh and feel good, but you realize the reality. It was really difficult.

“There has been a lot of pressure on us in different ways and we are just trying to get through.”

Ammaar with her parents and two brothers

In June 2018, Ammaar complained of pain after a fall while playing with his two brothers at home, where he lives with his parents, brothers and grandparents.

He was taken for an x-ray and a 9.6 cm tumor was detected in his left leg.

A needle biopsy performed a week later confirmed the diagnosis – high grade osteoblastic osteosarcoma, stage 2B. In two weeks, Ammaar started treatment and received nine sessions of aggressive chemotherapy at University College Hospital.

He then underwent limb salvage surgery – where doctors remove the bone area containing the cancer – at the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital. This was followed by nine more chemotherapy sessions, which ended in February 2019.

Ammaar and his family learned that the cancer had disappeared and “left the hospital thinking he was cured”. Ammaar started enjoying life and even went back to St Martin School on Moor Park Road in Northwood.

Ammaar loves soccer and scoring goals

However, the cancer returned a few months later.

Dadlani said: “We noticed a small bump on her right collarbone, and after several scans and another needle biopsy, the doctors confirmed that the tumor had returned and had managed to reappear in a completely different part of his body.

“When we were told, at the beginning, we couldn’t believe it. We were stunned – absolutely stunned when the doctor told us.

“We broke down when we got home when it was slowly sinking.”

Ammaar with her two brothers at the Watford General Hospital Christmas party held in November 2019

Cancer has had a devastating effect on Ammaar, who is described as a “great footballer” who “scores a lot of goals”.

Mr. Dadlani provided an example of how the life of a brilliant young man was turned upside down.

“We celebrated Ammaar’s sixth birthday with his friends and he was in a wheelchair,” recalls the boy’s father.

“He was in his soccer jersey but he couldn’t play.

“His friends were running to play soccer, but he was stuck in his wheelchair. He kept saying,” This is the worst anniversary. “It was terrible but there was nothing we could do.”

Ammaar’s right collarbone was surgically removed on September 9, and another surgery followed six weeks later to remove yet another tumor.

However, scans in November found several new tumors all over his body – in the ankle, hip, lower back, lungs, shoulder and upper right of the chest.

Family hopes to raise £ 340,000 to pay for treatment in America

Ammaar has since had more chemotherapy sessions, but doctors have said that chemotherapy alone will not be able to cure him. This left the family with no choice but to seek treatment elsewhere.

Her family wants to fly to America so Ammaar can get CAR-T cell immunotherapy, which they’ve been told will give her a better chance of conquering cancer. However, this treatment costs $ 450,000 – around £ 340,000 – and is not available on the NHS or in the UK.

“He is at the end of the road with his treatment in the UK,” said Mr Dadlani. “The last two rounds of chemotherapy have not been very effective.

“It is vital that he receives treatment.”

Ammaar’s family said it was “vital” that he get this treatment in America

The family created a Gofundme page in the hope of being able to collect the necessary money. So far, more than £ 175,000 has been raised.

It is believed that due to the state of Ammaar, the family will have to fly to America in late February or, at the latest, late March.

Mr. Dadlani said: “We hope this new and innovative treatment will not only kill existing tumors in Ammaar’s body, but will also prevent the growth of new tumors in the future, so that our son can live long and well. good health. life in the future. “

To visit the Gofundme page click here.

