Parents, tell your kids: Peppa Pig’s long voice is intense and she’s only 18 years old

From the age of five, Harley Bird, now 18, provided the voice of one of Peppa Pig’s most famous children’s characters. But now, Bird has decided it’s time to move on from the show.

Entertainment One, the Canadian-based studio responsible for Peppa Pig’s life, has announced that Bird is leaving his role as Peppa. The 18-year-old has given her voice to 185 episodes of the show since 2007 and even won a BAFTA for her role in 2011 — she was also the youngest actress to win a BAFTA award.

In a statement, she said that the people she has worked with over the years have become like her family and have given her unforgettable memories:

“Becoming Peppa Pig’s voice at the age of 5 was the beginning of an incredible journey and I will never forget my time on the show … I look forward to starting the next chapter of my life.”

So who can fill her shoes?

That would be 9-year-old Amelie Bea Smith who will replace Bird as Peppa’s voice. Her agent, Mark Jermin, said Smith was a huge fan of the show “so the title role is like a dream come true and she’s excited to be a part of the cast”.

Peppa Pig: Myth, mim

Peppa Pig became one of the most beloved characters in children’s television, but it also became one of my favorite social media mummies.

Yes, indeed, it is a mime.

In July, anecdotes about Peppa Pig’s height began to appear on Twitter. It is alleged that Google “reported” the height of the young pig with a height of more than seven feet. Then came the jokes of her and basketball player Shaquille O’Neal.

It also made its appearance on the TikTok scene, with thousands of users losing (without a pun) to the mimic created by @ beasinthetrap.

Said mimide involves biting the user into a chocolate egg, only to find a tiny Peppa Pig figurine inside. the user then says, in an erotic way, “Peppa! What are you doing in my chocolate?

And as if that wasn’t enough, she also released her first album in July, peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Kid Album Albums. The album’s release prompted Twitter music to support the character. Rappers Lil Nas X and Iggy Azalea even got in on the fun.

that new pigpa pigpa album got on the streets talkin

From kids’ TV to mimes in the music scene, for 4 years, Peppa Pig is really here to do it all.

