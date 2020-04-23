Parents use school coronavirus blockers for FGM / C

Kenya’s rural communities are reportedly taking advantage of school closures due to coronavirus to perform female genital mutilation (FGM), Reuters reported on Tuesday.

In Kenya, 21 percent of women and girls, aged 15 to 49, have suffered from FGM, according to United Nations data. The procedure requires the partial or total removal of the female genitals and can cause serious health problems throughout the life and death of a girl.

In 2011, Kenya criminalized MG with a three-year prison sentence and a $ 2,000 fine. However, Kenyans continue to perform the barbaric procedure; some communities mistakenly see thick ritual as necessary for girls ’social acceptance and marriage prospects.

On April 6, the Kenyan president placed some parts of the country blocked, limiting people’s movements to curbing the spread of the Chinese coronavirus. On March 27, Kenya had promoted a sunset curfew. With the new restrictions on movement, young people are limited to their homes more than usual. In northern Samburu County, Kenya, schools were closed in early March 16 due to a coronavirus pandemic. Since then, FGM reports have increased in this county.

In an interview with Reuters published on Tuesday, Bernadette Loloju, CEO of the semi-autonomous government agency Anti-FGM Board, said she had received several reports that the girls – especially the girls who stayed at home at school – had been forced to submit to MGM in Samburu.

“A girl who was at risk (from FGM) was confirmed and a case is registered with the police and her mother has been arrested,” said Loloju, who added that the boy was about 12 years old.

“We don’t want to have any chance. We have to be vigilant and that’s why we’re trying to step up our efforts in the face of this pandemic (Chinese coronavirus),” Loloju said.

Since then, authorities have asked village chiefs and community workers to visit rural communities in Samburu County and report cases where girls may be at risk, according to Loloju.

Last year, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to end FGM / C in Kenya by 2022. At the time of the announcement, women’s rights groups argued that the goal was not to realistic due to many factors in Kenya such as remote locations, severe poverty and high level. prevalence rate in certain areas of the country.

The practice is done all over Africa. In Egypt, a 12-year-old man died in January after his parents were forced to undergo FGM / C, who were later arrested. FGM / C is reported in Africa more than anywhere else in the world.