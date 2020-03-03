The inaugural ParGolf Journey & Life-style Expo 2020 has been postponed to Sept four to 6 because of to Covid 19 outbreak. — Picture courtesy of Create Observe Publishing & Communications

KUALA LUMPUR, March three — The inaugural ParGolf Travel & Way of life Expo 2020 has been postponed to September because of to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, organiser Publish Observe Publishing & Communications (WTPC) mentioned the celebration would now be held from September 4 to 6 at the Starling Shopping mall in Damansara Uptown.

The expo, originally preset for March six to 8, would see a host of golfing clubs and resorts from throughout the region together with exhibitors from the vacation and way of living industries coming together less than 1 roof.

WTPC managing director Terrence Loh claimed the postponement would be the best timing for golfers and their households to program their calendar year-stop holiday seasons.

“We also strategy to invite popular individuals from across the golf market to converse on issues of interest these kinds of as university golf in the US, junior advancement and club-fitting,” said Loh.

The three-working day expo will aspect fantastic golfing and holiday getaway specials as effectively as interesting routines and contests, along with fortunate draws.

Non-golfers who are interested in taking up the activity can uncover out far more about lessons, equipment and options to club memberships.

For more information, make contact with Produce Keep track of Publishing & Communications (03-7987 1889) / E-mail: [email protected].