Parik makes record as Chiefs get 10th straight video game

March 10, 2020 10:28 PM

Keith Osso

Posted: March 10, 2020 10:28 PM

Copyright5 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was a evening of firsts for Los Angeles Kings prospect Lukas Parik.

The rookie goaltender from the Czech Republic recorded his initial vocation Western Hockey League shutout and grew to become the ninth WHL goalie to score a target as the Chiefs attained a 3- gain above the B.C. Division Winner Kamloops Blazers. The victory prolonged Spokane’s profitable streak to 10 video games, great for 3rd-longest in franchise background, and also snapped Kamloops’ six-video game streak.

The Chiefs opened the scoring just 12 seconds into regulation when Jack Finley blew past the Blazers’ protection and flipped a backhand pass to Cordel Larson, who fired it residence to seize the lead.

Spokane prolonged their direct to 2- with the only aim of the 2nd time period, a shot by middle Leif Mattson from the level for his fourth aim in his very last 4 online games.

Parik held the Blazers scoreless by means of the closing 20 minutes and added a target of his have, firing just one coast-to-coast into the vacant internet at 19:18 to make it 3- and punctuate the Spokane victory. The aim is the to start with by a goalie and ninth in WHL record the first since Ian Scott hit the twine for Prince Albert on Nov. 18, 2018 as opposed to Tri-City.

Parik denied 36 Blazers photographs on the night time while Kamloops goaltender Dylan Garand was 18-for-20. Equally sides were being held scoreless on the electric power perform with Spokane heading -for-2 and Kamloops likely -for-3.

spokane chiefs pr