PARIS, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Eels were once a staple of London workers.

Now dandies have to queue up everywhere to wear them after Dunhill’s Parisian men’s fashion week went yesterday.

Mark Weston – known for his sophisticated clothes – lit the catwalk with the nifty chic way he used the skin of the most slippery customer in the sea.

While British designers dominated the final day of the men’s show in the French capital, Weston gave the most unlikely luxury materials an unexpectedly sensual appeal.

In an elegant collection of shimmering and silky blacks and reds, inspired by the New Romantic movement of the 1980s and the London nightclub The Blitz, the designer gave the traditional English label a new dynamic.

With the rock star she gave him, eel skin has nothing fishy about it, Weston AFP said afterwards.

“It is super fine and delicate to work with and can be a bit paper-intensive at first. But Dunhill is a leather house, so we have these opportunities to experiment, ”he said.

“We let it shimmer a bit and it takes on colors so beautifully and naturally,” he said of his suddenly fashionable fish skins, which have been touched by critics and fashion buyers.

“And it’s natural,” added Weston. “People eat eels all over the world. So it’s a natural by-product. I think it’s great that they are redesigned in this way.”

Dunhill was the second major weekend show to channel the New Romantic movement, and Dior paid tribute to late Judy Blame – the former Duran Duran stylist – on Friday in a collection of brave, aristocratic elegance.

While British veteran Paul Smith must be delighted that fashion is returning to the tailoring he has stood for for so long, the loudest applause for a Brit was Parisian newcomer Craig Green, 33 years younger than Smith at 33 is.

The three-time London men’s fashion designer of the year, Green, made no compromises with a show about intimacy and the “packaging of the body and people”.

Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant, for whom he designed the costumes, is unlikely to use some kind of polyethylene and leather as survival clothing for the future.

Romancing the Hadids

Still, the way he converted disposable materials like the rubbery mesh used to wrap fruit was undeniably poetic and thoughtful.

And his closing looks, which used colorful blinds as a metaphor for spying on windows, were also reflective, even if the models looked more like they had been hit by dragons.

While the debate rages on whether Green is the “true genius” of the London hype, Lanvin’s younger star Bruno Sialelli is clearly the “total package”.

His joyfully romantic collection was based on Corto Maltese, the dashing and learned naval officer who was the hero of Hugo Pratt’s cult comic series.

After the 31-year-old Sialelli Babar had already paid homage to the elephant in a previous collection for the revived French house, he again plundered his childhood comics for his youthful nostalgic mood, with jackets modeled on Corto’s officer coat.

While Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi attended the Co-Ed show with South Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech, there was also a lot of echo from the glamorous women that Corto played on his daring adventures around the world. – AFP