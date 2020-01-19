Paris Hilton Announces YouTube Doco Revealing Its True Self

In news that completely destroyed my brain, OG Reality TV star Paris Hilton just showed that she has played a character so far.

Yeah, Hilton laughed all the way to the damn bank because her character is on The simple lifeand only her general personality was an act.

I AM. SCREAMING.

Just a few days after we all went mad about them together Cooking with Paris Video, the entrepreneur and socialite revealed her upcoming YouTube documentary This is paris will be the first time we see the real deal.

During an interview on the Television Critics Association press tour, Paris revealed that her upcoming YouTube documentary “is completely different from anything she has ever done before”.

“All I’ve ever done was to play that character again.” Simple life Stern said. “But I really just wanted to pull back the curtain and show my real life – to talk about things that are very difficult to talk about and things that I have experienced in life but never discussed before.”

So she pretty much says that The world after Paris and The simple life acted. Give this woman a damn golden globe.

“I had fun with it. I think you know. I got involved in the joke, ”said Paris about the 2003 hit show The simple lifewhich she was pitched as “Green morning meets clueless, ‘

But the 38-year-old heiress is finally reading to show us that Paris Hilton is her new YouTube documentary.

“In this film, I’m discussing things I’ve never discussed before. I hope people will see who I really am,” she said.

“It follows me in my real life. All I did was play a character. I talked about things that are very difficult to talk about. It was an amazing experience, but it was very scary. Me I freaked out. “

We really shouldn’t be surprised. It comes from a long list of rich billionaire business people. The woman simply mastered the art of branding.

“At the same time, I built a huge brand with it,” she said PEOPLE At the event. “Well, I don’t really regret it and I’m glad that people will finally see this film.”

This is paris Premieres on YouTube in May 2020.

Image:

Getty Images