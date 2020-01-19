Paris Hilton says her famous Simple Life personality was all just an act

Reality star and heiress to hotel Paris Hilton has revealed that she faked it all the time … her public role.

The 38-year-old says that she has only played one character in shows like “The World After Paris” and “The Simple Life”.

The groundbreaking news came during a panel discussion on the Television Critics Association press tour when Hilton teased her upcoming documentary This Is Paris.

“It follows me in my real life. All I did before was to play a character,” she said of the YouTube documentary to be released in May.

Paris Hilton. (Getty)

Hilton said the project was “completely different” from anything else she had ever done, and revealed that The Simple Life producers had already evoked her famous reputation as a chic blonde back in 2003.

“How obviously I know what Walmart is,” said Hilton, referring to a notorious moment from the reality show in which she starred with best friend Nicole Richie, and added, “It was just entertainment.”

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie became famous after The Simple Life (Instagram)

“I had fun with it. I think you know. I was involved in the joke,” she said of the series called “Green Acres meets Clueless”.

She didn’t know the show was going to be a huge success, which meant Hilton had to continue the charade that the self-proclaimed “shy” celebrity called “a mask to hide.”

Now, with the upcoming release of This Is Paris, the star says she wants fans to see her reality.

“All I’ve ever done before was to play that character again,” she repeated. “But I really just wanted to pull back the curtain and show my real life … In this film, I discuss things that I have never discussed before. I hope people will see who I really am.”

Seriously, Hilton hinted that the film will also reveal things about her past that have remained private so far, including a story about trauma.

“I’ve talked about things that are difficult to talk about,” she said. “It was an amazing experience, but it was very scary. I freaked out.”

Since becoming famous at a young age, Hilton has used its star power to build a multi-million dollar empire that sells fragrances, beauty products, and clothing

She is also one of the best earning DJs in the world. So one can say with certainty that the woman knows something about branding and has no regrets when it comes to playing her role in the interests of the business.

“At the same time, I built a huge brand with it,” she told the people at the event. “Well, I don’t really regret it and I’m glad people will finally see this film.”

