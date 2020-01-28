Paris Hilton to break away from the classic Persona

Paris Hilton has announced a new documentary on Youtube that shows her true self. Hilton explains that he played a character in Simple Life that is very different from what he really is. The biggest difference that viewers will notice right away will be her voice. She has lost the baby’s voice for a deeper, more natural voice.

But never thought Paris Hilton was this ditzy? I think most people know that reality TV can be a long way from reality. This reminds me of an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where singer P! Nk is talking about confronting a club about Hilton’s parody of her song “Stupid Girls”. Dishes P! Nk that Paris was not happy with the illustration and explained that it only acts stupid, but not in real life. P’s answer! Nk; He knew and that was what he was talking about against the “Stupid Girls”. P! Nk doesn’t think women should play dumb for attention or entertainment.

While dumb women can’t advance women’s rights any further, they can certainly be fun. If you liked the simple life and following that character, Paris then pictured watering for “cooking with Paris”, a Paris video posted to her Youtube account. The video is fun and stars classic Paris. Remember when you were 12 years old and you were going over your friend’s house, their mom would leave money for pizza, but your friend would say “no, I can bite a big one [enter the name of the 12 year old food no should be cooking]. “All the time your friend would act like they knew what they were doing, but in fact they didn’t, and then you should eat their mild and poor food? Well that’s what this song plays and it’s hilarious.

In the video Paris shows us how to cook the famous lasagna that was always sitting on the bench watching the cook’s mom. It starts with our introduction to her dog wearing a Chanel apron that definitely costs more than my rent. Paris holds dogs while wearing “chef gloves”. Don’t worry, it keeps the gloves finger-free while cooking and handling cheeses and raw meat. Believe me, Paris is not worried about foodborne illness because she has access to good doctors.

Each ingredient recommends taking a different version as if pretending to never see any particular ingredients and an assistant broke them all wrong. Lasagna tomatoes are not ready for oven, there are too many ricotta cheeses, and the mozzarella is not pre-sliced. Paris observes: “I wish it had already been shredded, but anything could be worse.” It also works like it has never seen ricotta cheese before and checks other containers to make it look like this.

The whole sector is hilarious. He takes a spatula and says he doesn’t know what it is, uses multiple meat spatulas, takes salt everywhere, puts salt in the meat after already putting normal salt in the meat. Paris gets another onion and a garlic and declares that she won’t even put on her lasagna. I hope she enjoyed her relaxed lasagna.

Paris gives us another great phrase, “sliving”. I had never heard it before, so I had to google it and I was not disappointed when I discovered that it was invented by it to be a combination of “killing” and “better life.”

One of the funniest moments is when he stands next to the stove and sprinkles the pink fog he sprays. It also has a diffuser that runs all year round. I can only imagine the smell of this kitchen.

You can watch other videos featuring Paris, as well as her quest for Golden Globe clothing, on the official Youtube channel. All the videos are very produced and fun. You can even see the clip of an E interview explaining that he plays a character in “Cooking with Paris”.