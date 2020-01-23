Paris Hilton’s hilarious attempt to make Lasange proves she is the muse of the cuisine we all need

When Paris Hilton published the first episode of a series of apparent cooking videos on its YouTube channel this week, skillfully titled Cooking with Paris, I decided to make lasagna which is the ostensible goal of its inaugural 16-minute tutorial. .

My exercise would be an effort to see if I could make sense of the chaos (the former reality star doesn’t give precise measurements, or really not at all, for most of the ingredients – even if it becomes strangely specific about some, like the seven grains of pink Himalayan sea salt).

READ: Before Paris and Kim, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt was the original influencer

And that would answer the question that Paris itself doesn’t have, by not doing the piece at the end of each cooking and video show where the host tastes the dish they made and after some dazzling and fake fainting, proclaims delicious: Was the “infamous” pasta dish (his word) from Paris good?

The project was of course marked by a certain level of snark. But a funny thing happened while I was watching and replaying the video to prepare it. I realized that Paris Hilton is a legitimate power in the kitchen and that everyone – even the most experienced cooks among us – can learn something from it.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayImIgdgLEI (/ incorporated)

It occurred to me that the purpose of his video is not really to teach us how to make a lasagna. That is, the actual edification is not the goal of almost all food shows or YouTube tutorials – sorry Julia Child, but literally three people watching you are going to make this orange duck – it’s is entertainment. Paris knows this (I have long suspected that it understands and manipulates our celebrity obsession in a very meta way), and by not even pretending that it is instructive, Paris called our bluff.

However, cooking with Paris is not without culinary takeout. Rather than turning to it for the kind of detailed instructions you can find in a zillion of high-quality recipes, it may be better to just absorb the energy of Parisian cuisine, which is really amazing. , and the real lesson here.

Here is what I learned:

Cook with confidence

Paris is a dazzling chef. I know because she says it right away. “As you all know, well, you may not all know it, but people who know it know that I am an excellent cook,” she said by way of introduction. Later, she congratulates herself on having thrown a pan of meat sauce in the lasagna pan. “I killed him,” she concludes.

I try to channel such radical assurance that I try to follow. I stifle my concern to know if a single egg is enough to bind a bowl of ricotta, as Paris seems to think. I remove the anxiety of the imprecision of the number of cans of sauce – is it two or three? Four pounds of meat is a lot, right? “Relax,” I said to myself in a very Parisian voice. “It’s going to be fabulous. You’re an incredible cook.”

Do it your way

In the world of Paris Hilton, a soup ladle is a spoon and a potato masher is a fork. None of the utensils she chooses from the kitchen drawers make sense for the tasks at hand, but Paris doesn’t mind. She rejects the spoons available as “brutal” and gets to work by breaking the ground beef with two spatulas and, later, says the potato masher. She even has her own culinary lexicon, in which boiling pasta is described as “steaming it” and the strange fingerless gloves she wears are called “chef’s gloves”. Yes, Paris, yes.

In this large, apparently well-equipped kitchen (not hers, that’s for sure), she is like someone from three deep margaritas, preparing dinner in a beach rental house where they don’t know where anything is. is. But not knowing where things are or having the right tools doesn’t bother her for a fraction of a second. “It doesn’t matter,” she said, realizing that the cheese was not the one she wanted. “Life could be worse.”

I embrace this anarchy while cooking. I rub the ricotta with a ladle. I hit the beef with a potato masher. I am freeeeee.

But have standards

As cavalier as she is. . . well, everything else, some elements of the Paris recipe are not to be overlooked. She is convinced that the lasagna sheets remain intact. If they break, “it ruins everything,” she says. She prescribed to add precisely 11 grains of black pepper to the sauce because she likes this number. It’s lucky, she says. I carefully count my rotations.

Create the right atmosphere

On the massive island that serves as its preparation space, Paris (or perhaps an assistant) has assembled a strange assortment of objects with the ingredients. There is a bust of a sensual Marilyn Monroe, a statuette of what looks like a cut out photo of Paris Hilton in an evening dress, and. . . wait, is this a golden swan? What looks like an essential oil diffuser perches on its side, giving off steam.

Before I start cooking, I sweep my living room, looking for my own talismans. I find a Hello Kitty figurine and a Frida Kahlo magnet. I grab a Dorothy Parker book from the shelf and bring the group together. It’s like a 3D mood board.

Emily Heil’s attempt on Paris Hilton lasagna. Photo / Bonnie Jo Mount – The Washington Post

Take the time to take care of yourself

“Always stay hydrated,” Paris tells us, taking a sip of something she calls Neuro Trim. I research this on Google and I learn that it is a range of drinks well-loved by celebrities that promises all kinds of magical health benefits. I don’t have a Neuro Trim, so I pour a glass of red wine. My kind of hydration.

Paris stops the mid-recipe to sprinkle its face with something called Unicorn Mist, which is apparently of its own brand. I also don’t have a unicorn mist, which makes me sad. Instead, I run tap water over my face and imagine the disapproval of Paris.

Paris has time to indulge in such rites because it cannot be disturbed by mundane cooking tasks. Prepare vegetables? It’s for suckers. “I had to chop those onions and the garlic,” she said apathetically. “But I don’t think my lasagna should contain onion or garlic.” She wants the noodles to be of the variety without boiling (i.e. without steam). She is visibly annoyed that the cheese is not pre-grated. “So brutal,” she said, sliding a ball of mozzarella over a grater.

Her unapologetic and forgiving attitude throughout her cheese grating ordeal could be Paris Hilton’s greatest gift to harassed cooks. “Some people could do this much more gracefully,” she says. “But I had a long day.”

I think I could have discovered my new mantra. Thank you, Paris.

In the end, no matter his taste

By the time the lasagna comes out of my oven (it has baked for almost two hours, which may be too long, but Paris is vague on baking time), I determined that its taste was completely out of about. Which turns out to be a good thing, because the infamous Paris lasagna is pretty basic.

It’s pretty watery (probably all of this ricotta). He could use something more – maybe onion or garlic? The noodles are quite soft because the dish was so deep that to cook it all the way through, you had to spend a lot of time cooking. And there are tons of them, like enough to feed 20 hungry people.

I can’t even blame Paris, because she didn’t really tell me how to do it. But she taught me something about attitude. “How is it?” ask a colleague I recruited to help me assess the end product. My answer: “It’s incredible.”

– The Washington Post

.