Paris Saint-Germain reportedly wants to sign Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners’ captain has scored 16 goals so far this season and is banning three games after receiving a yellow card in a 1-1 draw at the Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal contract expires next year

Aubameyang is said to replace Edinson Cavani, the French outlet for Foot Mercato, which PSG is expected to leave this month.

The report added that PSG leaders met with Aubameyang representatives in January.

Cavani has been linked to a move to Chelsea and Manchester United after rejecting the pecking order at Parc des Princes.

Aubameyang, whose Arsenal contract expires next year, has yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Edinson Cavani is a goalkeeper in Europe

And the Gabonese striker dismissed Arsenal’s departure in the club’s notes before the game against Leeds earlier this month.

He said: “I would also like to respond to some rumors that are spreading about me in the media.

“People like to make up stories and should focus on what happens on the field. You talk too much and it makes my head clean!

“I’m the captain of the arsenal. I love this club. I am committed to this and am desperately trying to get it back up where it belongs. “

Arsenal are tenth in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. Failure to secure Champions League football next season could have a major impact on Aubameyang’s future.

