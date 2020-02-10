Paris Saint-Germain is said to spy on Tottenham outsider Danny Rose while borrowing in Newcastle

Paris Saint-Germain is reported to be scouting Danny Rose while on loan from Newcastle.

The Tottenham left-back joined the Magpies until the end of the season last month.

Getty Images – Getty

Danny Rose is on loan in Newcastle

Rose only played five times for Spurs under Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as chief in November.

The Sun Claim PSG are on the trail of the England international, whose Tottenham contract expires next year.

The Ligue 1 champion should be looking for a left-back in the summer as Layvin Kurzawa’s future is doubtful.

Kurzawa has fallen behind Juan Bernat in the pecking order and is reportedly being followed by Arsenal and Juventus.

Getty Images – Getty

Layvin Kurzawa’s PSG contract expires at the end of the season

Rose, who made his Newcastle debut in a goalless draw against Norwich as a substitute last weekend, believes he didn’t have enough chances for the first team under Mourinho.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I feel like I haven’t been given as many opportunities as everyone else on the backline.”

“I wanted to play for him.

“I knew that after a month [after Mourinho joined] I would never play again. It was difficult to train because I knew I would not be playing.

According to Ray Parlor, Jack Grealish is a “complete midfielder” and a perfect commitment for Man United

Still have it

Ibrahimovic meets and helps with the exciting Milan derby

We are sorry

Alli apologizes for mimicking the Corona virus outbreak in Snapchat videos

Searched

Everton wants to sign striker and calls himself “next Wayne Rooney”

what we loved

Ronaldo has an impressive record, Can scores a goal, Brooks comeback win

CONFIDENT

Sheffield United Skipper believes that European qualification is a serious option

to win

Premier League clubs on alert as Coutinho waits for the cheap exit from Barcelona

HAPPY

Man City Ass “comfortable” in the club between Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer talk

BOOST

Liverpool are planning a double summer transfer for strikers and defenders

Searched

Celtic targets Cardiff’s winger in summer

Top two

Live stream Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig: This is how you see the big Bundesliga clash

“It didn’t work, but with full respect for him and what he does in the club. He took over Chelsea [fourth] 12 points behind and is now four.

“I have to be honest, I thought I would keep playing.”

Rose has made 214 appearances for Tottenham since she came from Leeds in 2007.