Paris Saint-Germain striker interested in Manchester United shock

One of Paris Saint-Germain’s best scorers of all time could find himself playing for Manchester United in a short period of time.

The offensive trio of Manchester United have played on all shots this season and interestingly exceeds that of Liverpool in terms of score. All this despite the fact that the young forward Mason Greenwood has largely been a replacement throughout the season. That said, even without Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils are doing decent work.

Romelu Lukaku is with Inter Milan after his transfer to Italy this summer and certainly reminds the faithful of Manchester United what they could have been treated if they had been a little patient and kind with their slack. The Belgian international has not yet been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who reported to Marcus Rashford.

Earlier, Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic had been touted to sign for the Premier League giants, but it turned out that a move for the Croatian was not carried out. Manchester Evening News has announced that Edinson Cavani may be on the move this summer, with Old Trafford a likely destination for the Uruguayan international.

Cavani has an attractive eye on goal and was one of the deadliest scorers in the world during his heyday at Parc des Princes. The former Napoli leader has not had many minutes this season to his credit following the arrival of Mauro Icardi and could leave the French capital at the end of his contract this summer.

It would certainly be a good option for the Red Devils and would add much needed depth to their team. Cavani could also be a super submarine for Manchester United and his aerial threat would be a major asset for them, given that they have wonderful ball crossers but no one who could enter them.

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to unload one of its best scorers of all time this month, but will ask for 30 million pounds, a price which exceeds Ole’s side, in particular with an impending move for Bruno Fernandes hanging in the balance. In addition to the 20 English champions, Atletico Madrid also monitored Cavani’s situation in Paris.

Do you think Edinson Cavani will be a valuable addition to the Red Devils?