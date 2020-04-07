Paris, with more than 10,000 deaths in France, tightens coronavirus regulations

As France begins the fourth week of the blockade, the number of new cases and deaths continues to increase. According to the latest figures, more than 10,000 people have died in France from COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

The slight drop in daily fatalities over the weekend turned out to be temporary, as Monday’s figures revealed the still highest jump. There are 605 new casualties in 24 hours.

Authorities are now encouraging people to wear some form of mask or face cover when in public, for basic errands or jobs that are heavily regulated. Mandated in some French towns, such as Nice and the Cannes on the Riviera.

In Paris, where it is only recommended to wear face masks and covers, the mayor promised to distribute 2 million cloth masks to residents. Surgical and proven protective masks are reserved primarily for healthcare professionals and other first-line workers, and for workers infected with the virus.

Paris has also decided to introduce even more restrictive movements and ban all outdoor exercise during the day, starting on Wednesday. People are still allowed to buy food from home or attend medical appointments, but jogging and walking are allowed only before 10 am or after 7 pm.

This move is part of an effort to limit the number of streets in the capital, as rising temperatures and blue skies are increasingly tempting outsiders. Opinion polls show that Parisians leave home more frequently than others around the country. This is probably because most live in apartments without balconies or dedicated outdoor space.

City Hall has announced increased police control of public spaces, including the canal, two vast open parks on the edge of the city, and a market square that currently has no open stalls.

France is closely monitoring the situation in Italy, where the number of new infections is on the decline. The French blockade is based on the Northern Italian blockade, and health officials believe that France is about two weeks behind the curve on Italy.

Earlier estimates had peaked in France over the weekend, giving rise to speculation on how to break out of the lockdown currently set for April 15. The National Academy of Medicine suggests that it should be raised gradually. By region, start with the region with the fewest cases, such as central France.

However, Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe told lawmakers on Tuesday that it would be “premature” to discuss the end of exercise restrictions. He warned that the nationwide blockade that began on March 17 would continue.

“It’s difficult for many French people. I know it completely,” he said. “But if we don’t want to get worse than today, we need it.”

