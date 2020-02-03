Parisian Saint Germain star Neymar had to prevail against Nantes in the nightclub two days after his 28th birthday

Saint-Germain’s Parisian star, Neymar, was kicked out of the fight against Nantes on Tuesday due to a rib injury – just two days after celebrating his 28th birthday in a nightclub.

The Brazilian star played the full 90 minutes in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Montpellier and supported a goal. However, he had to be treated in the first half.

AFP or licensor

Neymar celebrated in a nightclub in Paris on Sunday evening

On Sunday, Neymar, who will be 28 on Wednesday, celebrated with several teammates at an event location near the Eiffel Tower.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that the preparation for the Ligue 1 duel was not optimal.

He said, “Is the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not.

“Is it the worst thing in the world? No.

action

West Ham prohibits fans from life if they are found guilty of homophobic abuse in Brighton

bold

Liverpool shouldn’t rule out replacing Salah with Mbappe or Sancho, said talkSPORT

options

Man United “considered for Premier League Veteran” before signing Ighalo

Praise

Critchley praises Klopp’s influence on Liverpool’s youngsters despite FA Cup Replay Snub

Concern, worry

Giggs explains how Fernandes could be a liability for Man United

aim

Van Persie asks Man United to sign the free 136-gate machine

PITCH PERFECT

Liverpool haven’t lost since these changes in Anfield Square

plea

Vardy cancels the 2020 V9 Academy Camp unless he finds financial support to find new talent

SUPERSTARLETS

Top 10 U21 prodigies in Europe’s top five leagues

Oops

The player has picked up a red card from VAR … and will be sent off immediately after his return

“I always protect my players and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that protecting players is a bit difficult, but the context isn’t just black or white.

“It’s a shame because we give people the chance to speak badly about us.

“We have to adapt to the situation, but I won’t leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated.”