Park: 170 visitors fall ill after visiting Yosemite

Jan 17 (UPI) – Yosemite National Park reported that around 170 people who visited the park this month had gastrointestinal disorders.

The California park reported on Thursday that both visitors and employees were affected by the disease. Most of them spent time in the Yosemite Valley in the first week of the year.

Two cases have been confirmed to be noroviruses, which, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are highly contagious and cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain.

“Outbreaks can occur at any time, but are most common from November to April,” said the CDC.

The park said officials and medical professionals from the National Park Service Office of Public Health are investigating the cause of the disease and are interviewing those affected.

“The vast majority of cases reported are in line with the norovirus,” it said.

To prevent infection, the park recommends that visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

“If you have an illness, please stay hydrated and contact your doctor if you have any concerns,” said the park. “Please limit your interaction with other people as much as possible to prevent further spread.”