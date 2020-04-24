Park and Recreation Cast Reuniting For Scripted Special

Greg Gayne / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The news we don’t know is here: the Garden and Recreation team is back together, and not just for a fun Zoom party.

We had a special script reunion, featuring Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Retta, Jim O’Heir, and Rob Lowereiterated their role from the show for a very special night on NBC. And it’s coming sooner than you think: IN WEEK.

Next Thursday at 8:30 pm, the cast will return as their characters in a special half-hour titled “A Parks and Recreation Special,” set for the time being.

“The most dedicated Pawnee civil servant, Leslie Knope, is determined to keep in touch with her friends during her stay,” the statement said.

The entire event is dedicated to raising money and awareness for Feeding America, with NBCUniversal and the cast and producers (together with State Farm and Subaru of America) planning to raise donations of up to $ 500,000.

“Like many others, we look for ways to help and feel that bringing these characters back for one night can save some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a statement. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all came back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team had assembled another piece of Pawnee (quarantine) for 30 minutes and we hope everyone enjoyed it. “

Leslie Knope wants to give you a secret … On April 30th, #ParksAndRec will return to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our coworkers at work, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, raise money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ

– Parks and Recreation (@parksandrecnbc) April 23, 2020

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her uncontrollable passion and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC’s Co-President of Script Programming Entertainment, in a statement. “Thanks so much to Mike Schur and the Parks and Recreation team for bringing this special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for a worthy cause.”

We don’t know about you, but we plan to spend next Thursday treating ourselves all day long to look forward to this glorious event.

The special will air on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 pm. on NBC.

E! and NBC is part of the NBC Universal family.