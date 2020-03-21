Park Bo Gum’s “Itaewon Class” Finale Cameo Has Viewers Hoping For A 2nd Period

Park Bo Gum produced “Itaewon Class” viewers’ hearts flutter with an exciting cameo in the drama’s finale!

For the duration of the final episode of JTBC’s “Itaewon Class,” which aired on March 21, Park Bo Gum produced a surprise overall look as a chef who was implementing for a career at Oh Soo Ah (Kwon Nara)’s new cafe. While it experienced been formerly declared that Park Bo Gum would be building a cameo in the strike drama’s finale, there experienced been no hints as to what sort of purpose he would be participating in or when and in which he would seem.

In the drama, Oh Soo Ah was unable to disguise her surprise at Park Bo Gum’s handsome appearance from the moment she observed him. As shortly as they locked eyes, she muttered quietly to herself, “Amazing,” and Hong Suk Chun—who was making a cameo of his own—urged her to use him no subject what.

Nonetheless, Oh Soo Ah insisted that a chef desired to be great at cooking, and she refused to be biased as she tested his culinary abilities.

As Park Bo Gum nervously looked on, Oh Soo Ah very carefully tasted his pasta—and immediately after one chunk, she promptly questioned, “Can you start operating tomorrow?” Park Bo Gum happily replied, “Yes, boss,” and the two people smiled shyly at just about every other.

The adorable scene, which appeared to trace at a prospective romance in between the two people, stole viewers’ hearts. Park Bo Gum’s title quickly began trending in Korea’s realtime look for rankings as some viewers pleaded, “Please make a Season 2 with a love line among Park Bo Gum and Kwon Nara.”

Park Bo Gum’s cameo in “Itaewon Class” came about due to his partnership with producing director (PD) Kim Sung Yoon, with whom he labored collectively on the hit KBS drama “Love in the Moonlight” again in 2016.

The actor is currently gearing up to star opposite “Parasite” actress Park So Dam in the impending tvN drama “Record of Youth” (literal translation).

In the meantime, enjoy Park Bo Gum in his latest drama “Encounter” with English subtitles under!

