Park Bom describes what Sandara Park means to her, says she would like to collaborate with BTS, and more

Park Bom talked about his close friend Sandara Park, his desire to collaborate with BTS, and more!

On February 5, Park Bom appeared on the radio show “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza”, with JeA from Brown Eyed Girls as the day’s special DJ.

“I think it was very difficult because I was with the members of my group and I am now alone,” said Park Bom. She shared that she is in frequent contact with Sandara Park and said, “She is really loyal and cool. She is an angel in my heart and also my vitamin. “She added:” Sandara Park does not know its own strengths, but it is so pretty and cool while being modest. “

DJ JeA asked Park Bom to name a group of idols that recently interested him. “I am not aware of the latest,” she said. “There are so many.” JeA asked her if there was a group she would like to work with, and Park Bom replied: “BTS”.

Park Bom is famous for his love for corn. Park Bom said, “There was a part of our reality show these days 2NE1 that was really popular. I have heard that when people hear “corn”, they think of Park Bom. She said she was still on a “corn-based diet”.

The singer also shared that since she promoted with younger members when she was in 2NE1, she found it more difficult to interact with senior artists than junior artists. She said, “It has been difficult because it is important to act officially with seasoned artists.”

Park Bom recently showcased his talents on shows such as “The King of Mask Singer” and “Queendom”.

