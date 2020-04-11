Park Byung Eun shown that not Live With the world going As a boy child in “Oh My”

The upcoming tvN drama “Oh My Baby” has revealed a new look to the character Park Byung Eun will play!

“Oh my son” will be a story about Ri Jang Ha (Jang Nara), representative office of the magazine and parenting expert job that you know what you want: to have a baby, even though she should skip. The story is set to thirty men who had their eyes while denying love, and romantine very fast.

Park Byung Eun plays Yoon Jae Young, a close friend of Jang Ha Ri, who woke up one day, suddenly finding herself one father. He was childhood friends with Jang Ha Ri and knew that he had made the hardest secret. She may look like a normal male friend, but she will capture the hearts of women with good charm.

The new episode gives an overview of Park Byung Eun’s new life as a single father. She is in the market for baby supplies. His hair was not covered with a black hat that matched the red trackuit and sunglasses. The straps on her shoulders were stunning, and the diaper on her side made the audience laugh on the parental side.

Park Byung Eun comments, “I would like to speak to you via ‘Oh My Baby’ by way could cause sympathy from anyone else. I’m going to play Yoon Jae Young, the father of a single attack shock of parenting all night, and since it is the first act as marry and take care of children, I will bring you laughter and emotion more accurately a variety of ways. I hope to see a bromance with Go Joon and Jung Gun Joo, as well as chemical ‘best friend’ with Jang Nara, who plays (with Yoon Jae young ).

“Oh My Baby” will begin at 10:50 p.m. KST is May 6 and will be available on Viki. Check out the latest teaser here!

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?