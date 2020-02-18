[park-gyu-youthful-confirmed-to-engage-in-main-role-alongside-kim-soo-hyun-in-new-tvn-drama]

Park Gyu Youthful will be actively playing a major position in the new tvN drama “Psycho But It’s Okay” (doing the job title) alongside Kim Soo Hyun!

“Psycho But It’s Okay” will be a healing romance that tells the story of a community health and fitness worker at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love and a storybook author who has never acknowledged appreciate thanks to a delivery defect.

Park Gyu Youthful will consider on the purpose of Nam Joo Ri, a nurse at the psychiatric ward that neighborhood wellbeing employee Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) also performs at. Nam Joo Ri packed up her life in Seoul and headed back to her hometown for her unwell mom, exactly where she discovered a career as a nurse. She is not only Moon Kang Tae’s coworker, but the two wander a good line in between friendship and appreciate.

The drama will be composed by “Jugglers” screenwriter Jo Young and led by director Park Shin Woo, who also labored on “Encounter,” and is also gaining consideration for being Kim Soo Hyun’s initial drama in five decades. Search engine optimisation Ye Ji is at the moment in talks to be a part of the drama as very well.

“Psycho But It’s Okay” is established to premiere in June.

