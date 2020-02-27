park-hae-jin-and-jo-bo-ah-get-pleasure-from-an-enchanting-date-in-“forest”

Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah will be going on a date in the future episode of “Forest”!

“Forest” tells the story of emergency support employee Kang San Hyuk (Park Hae Jin) and passionate youthful surgeon Jung Young Jae (Jo Bo Ah) who commit time alongside one another in a mysterious forest and explore the fact about their intertwined pasts.

Spoiler

In the previous episode, Kang San Hyuk announced the close of their cohabitation. He had geared up a hearty supper for Jung Youthful Jae, but when she tried out to confess to him, he stopped her and declared he would be moving out soon.

In the new stills, Kang San Hyuk and Jung Younger Jae take pleasure in an exotic day in the Philippines. They ignore every little thing and concentration only on getting enjoyment. They commit a stress-free working day packed with different functions, these kinds of as cafe tours, zip-lining, dancing with buskers, and night time walks. All through a walk, they place a wishing tree and gaze longingly at it. Viewers are curious about the upcoming developments of their unpredictable marriage.

This scene was filmed in Manila, Philippines in May of previous yr. Inspite of the warm and humid weather, the two actors saved the electricity high with their vibrant laughs. An exciting condition resulted from the zip-lining scene because Park Hae Jin is slightly afraid of heights while Jo Bo Ah enjoys thrilling rides. On the other hand, Park Hae Jin shortly appreciated the exercise, and he exploded with authentic laughter, making reasonable chemistry with his co-star. Throughout the shooting by the wishing tree, the actors captured the thoughts of the couple with their sweet gazes and natural ad-libs.

The creation crew commented, “Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah confirmed off their amazing chemistry and made a vivid scene. Please glance forward to the episode airing on February 27 the place you can check their fates in which they are unable to grow apart from each individual other in spite of Park Hae Jin’s declaration of separation.”

The next episode of “Forest” will air on February 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

