Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah seek secret hidden in upcoming drama “Forest”

KBS 2TV’s “Forest” has released some beautiful new posters from Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah!

The next KBS 2TV drama is about a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. He follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest as they try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

The aesthetic posters tinged with green by Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah allude to their hidden history and the healing romance that must come in the drama.

Park Hae Jin has taken on the role of Kang San Hyuk, the elite specialist in an investment firm with extraordinary brain and animal instincts. In his poster, Kang San Hyuk is dressed in a sharp suit while walking in the forest. As he carefully pushes the branch that covers his path, he looks carefully around him. His text says, “I must know. The person who designed it all, ”arousing the curiosity of viewers about what could be his hidden story about the Miryeong Forest.

Jo Bo Ah plays the talented surgeon Jung Young Jae who has a fiery personality and is not afraid of anyone. In her poster, Jung Young Jae looks pure and elegant in her orange dress that stands out in the middle of the green background. Resembling a flower in the middle of a forest, she has a gentle expression when she reaches out to block the sunlight. Above her, the text reads: “The miracle that the forest has given me … is you.”

The production team shared: “We were tired of capturing the story that Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah will take place in their character posters. Please show great interest in the healing story of “Forest”, which will contain the greatness of nature as well as romance and will be the first domestic (drama) to take place in the forest. “

“Forest” will be presented on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Woman of 9.9 Billion”. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

