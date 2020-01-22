Park Hae Jin and Noh Kwang Sik vie for the top of the next dramatic “forest”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Forest” has released new photos of Park Hae Jin and Noh Kwang Sik!

The drama tells of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. It follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest and try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, an elite specialist in an investment company who will do whatever it takes to reach his life goal of getting 1 trillion won (about $ 863 million) in personal assets . Noh Kwang Sik plays Choi Chang who grew up without financial worries thanks to his father but who went against his father’s wishes in order to pursue his dream of becoming a member of an emergency rescue team. The two will present an interesting chemistry in which they always compete to see which is best when they meet.

In the newly released still images, Kang San Hyuk and Choi Chang stab each other in their first encounter in the Miryung Forest. In order to capture a larger view of the Miryung Forest with his camera, Kang San Hyuk walks on a dead tree, but Choi Chang suddenly appears and blocks his view. The two use all their strength to claim a higher position than the other, face to face in a fierce battle of pride.

The scene was shot in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province, and the two actors used witty adlibs to brighten up the atmosphere on set and to liven up the chemistry of their characters. They immersed themselves in their roles once filming started, and as soon as Park Hae Jin and Noh Kwang Sik finished the scene, the set exploded with laughter in front of the hilarious chemistry of their characters.

The production team shared: “The chemistry of Park Hae Jin and No Kwang Sik (cold outside, hot inside) will be one of the interesting things to watch. Please show a lot of interest in “Forest”, which will be presented in seven days, to find out who won the game between them when they first met. “

The next KBS 2TV drama program, “Forest”, will be on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST as a follow-up to “Woman of 9.9 Billion”. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

