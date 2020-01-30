Park Hae Jin clings desperately to Jo Bo Ah in “Forest”

The new KBS 2TV drama “Forest” has unveiled new photos of Park Hae Jin kneeling before Jo Bo Ah!

The drama, which began on January 29 at the top of its time slot, speaks of a man who has everything except a heart, a woman who has lost everything except his heart, and how they discover themselves and the secrets of a forest mysterious.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, a man who is ready to do anything to reach his goal of raising a personal fortune of one trillion won (about 850 million dollars) and who is not interested in anything else. Jo Bo Ah plays Jung Young Jae, a skilled surgeon who wants to teach people who brag.

In the first episode, Kang San Hyuk visited the forest to find out about his rival’s forestry project, while Jung Young Jae, who was demoted, got lost on the way to the hospital and entered the forest. With the dramatic end of the two reunions in the forest, viewers anticipate future events as the secrets of the mysterious forest are revealed.

The latest photos show Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae in a tense situation. Kang San Hyuk pleads desperately with Jung Young Jae in the hall of a hospital. He grabs her shoulders tightly while looking her in the eye, and she seems taken aback by her unexpected despair.

This scene was filmed in a setting located in Yeoncheon County, in Gyeonggi Province. Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah had to film winter scenes on a hot spring day. They warmed the atmosphere on the set by exchanging jokes and making hand warming gestures in front of the radiator which was installed as an accessory. The two actors also burst out laughing at the natural commercials of Ahn Sang Woo and Go Soo Hee. However, during the filming, they formed a tension that enveloped the set and spilled their emotions. The staff burst into applause during the breathtaking scenes.

The production team said, “Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah maximized the scenes according to the script, and they made the scenery deeply immersive. Please wait impatiently for the development that will bring the two people who created the phytoncid sensation in the first episode together. “

“Forest” is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

