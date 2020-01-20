Park Hae Jin is a charismatic businessman with hidden pain in the upcoming drama “Forest”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Forest” has revealed new still images of a charismatic Park Hae Jin.

The drama tells of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart. It follows their love story after they meet in a mysterious forest and try to discover the secret behind the forest and themselves.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, an elite specialist in an investment company who will do whatever it takes to reach his life goal of getting 1 trillion won (about $ 863 million) in personal assets .

Although Kang San Hyuk is a star in his field of activity, he is not perfect. At crucial moments, he feels phantom burning pain in his arm. Because he hates being seen by others as having a weak mind, he has ignored the pain he feels so far, but one day he meets surgeon Jung Young Jae (played by Jo Bo Ah) in a mysterious forest and takes a turning point in his life.

In the new stills, Kang San Hyuk makes a big entry at a directors’ meeting and showcases his business expertise.

“Forest” is released on January 29.

