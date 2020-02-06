Park Hae Jin is ready to claim Jo Bo Ah’s heart with a loving surprise in “Forest”

Wednesday-Thursday, KBS 2TV drama “Forest” released new photos of Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah!

“Forest” tells the story of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart as they meet in a mystical forest and try to discover the secrets therein .

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, a man who is ready to do anything to reach his goal of raising a personal fortune of one trillion won (about 850 million dollars) and who is not interested in anything else. Jo Bo Ah plays Jung Young Jae, a skilled surgeon who wants to teach people who brag.

On the last show, Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae started living under the same roof. At the Seoul hospital president’s release party, Kang San Hyuk shared the shocking statement that he was living with Jung Young Jae with marriage plans in front of the president and former boyfriend of Jung Young Jae, Cha Jin Woo (Heo Ji Won). When Jung Young Jae asked, “Should we be dating? There is nothing to do anyway, “replied Kang San Hyuk,” This time you will have to take responsibility. “

The newly released still images show Kang San Hyuk, hosting a surprise event for Jung Young Jae. He appears in the hospital hall with a big teddy bear, watering Jung Young Jae with affection by stroking his hair and sending love balls with his pistols. Meanwhile, Jung Young Jae is frozen in place as she watches Kang San Hyuk’s extreme affection.

This scene was filmed in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, and the two actors had to repeat their lines while facing different directions in order to hold back their laughter. However, the adorable game and adlibs of Park Hae Jin finally made Jo Bo Ah and the staff on the set laugh, which caused the actors to focus even more afterwards.

The production team of “Forest” shared, “Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah rocked the set with their talents as skilled actors while exchanging adlibs and timely reactions. The scene was created with a “new kind of surprise” that only these two can take away. They added that the upcoming shows will present even more exciting moments between Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae.

“Forest” is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

