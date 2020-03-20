Park Hae Jin, Jo Bo Ah, And Additional Share Remaining Feedback On “Forest”

The solid of “Forest” bid farewell to their drama.

On March 19, Park Hae Jin, Jo Bo Ah, Noh Kwang Sik, and Jung Yeon Joo shared their views as their drama arrived to an close.

Park Hae Jin portrayed cold-hearted male guide Kang San Hyuk for his very first drama in three years. “I sincerely thank the viewers who beloved the drama till now,” he mentioned. “I also want to thank everyone for their really hard operate which includes the Main Hearth Officer, all of the administrators and crew leaders in Namyangju, Yangyang County, Sejong, and Hoengseong County, and all of the firefighters, team, and actors who gave up their holidays to assist. Excellent recollections and poor memories all develop into reminiscences in the stop, and I will see you before long with a superior job to repay you for your love.”

Jo Bo Ah appeared as health care provider Jung Young Jae who overcame her interior suffering. “Looking again, the actors, workers, and I worked as one slipping into water and preventing hearth with each other,” she claimed. “I was so grateful that viewers gave sympathy and fascination, and I’ll function tough so that I can repay you for the enjoy you gave Jung Younger Jae.”

Noh Kwang Sik manufactured his drama debut as an emergency rescue staff member named Choi Chang. “It feels truly bittersweet,” he said. “I could not get a sense of when it may possibly end and I can’t believe it now that the conclude is here. I had lots of fears and complications because this is my to start with endeavor at acting, but I just feel grateful that I was looked upon favorably.”

Jung Yeon Joo portrayed county office action officer Oh Bo Mi who produced confident every person followed the rules. “As memories from when filming finished last summer time pop up, it feels so sad and bittersweet,” she mentioned. “I want to thank the actors and staff members again who labored so challenging and thank viewers who gave infinite enjoy to ‘Forest.’”

“Forest” aired its final episode on March 19.

