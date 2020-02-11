Park Hae Jin offers Jo Bo Ah an unexpected piggyback ride in the “forest”

The KBS 2TV drama “Forest”, Wednesday-Thursday, released new photos of Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah!

“Forest” tells the story of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except his heart as they meet in a mystical forest and try to discover the secrets therein .

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, a man who is ready to do anything to reach his goal of raising a personal fortune of one trillion won (about 850 million dollars) and who is not interested in anything else. Jo Bo Ah plays Jung Young Jae, a skilled surgeon who wants to teach people who brag.

Divulgacher

In the previous show, Kang San Hyuk had caused a power outage in their common house, and Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae were bickering while trying to generate energy themselves. While sharing a meal together, Jung Young Jae talked about when she first entered medical school and was a poor student who didn’t even have time to eat properly. In this story, Kang San Hyuk berated her for eating proper meals now that she is the rising ace in the surgery department.

The recently released still images show the moment when Kang San Hyuk rushes into Jung Young Jae’s room at the sound of his cry. When Kang San Hyuk appears, Jung Young Jae climbs on his back and becomes attached to him while looking terrified. When she finally becomes embarrassed by her actions, she quickly descends from Kang San Hyuk’s back, only to realize that her shoulders are covered in patches to relieve the pain. His hair is also a complete bird’s nest as he must have suddenly crushed, which made viewers curious to find out what could have caused the unexpected uproar.

The scene in the still images was filmed in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, and the two were filmed as if they were shooting an action scene rather than a gentle romantic piggyback ride, repeating the movements in detail to make the scene realistic. Jo Bo Ah and Park Hae Jin even added witty adibits during the actual filming, causing the whole laugh with their hilarious chemistry. The two actors checked each other after completing the difficult scene.

The production team shared: “Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah continued to spread adlibs during the comic scene in the story, and they perfected the rich scene with their great acting without being afraid of appearing silly. ” The production crew also asked viewers to continue to look forward to the couple’s romance.

“Forest” is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

