Park Hae Jin surprises Jo Bo Ah by bringing them together unexpectedly in “Forest”

The upcoming KBS drama from Wednesday to Thursday, “Forest”, released new photos of Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah.

“Forest” will tell the story of a man who has everything except a heart and a woman who has lost everything except that she met while they meet in a mystical forest and try to discover the secrets found there.

Park Hae Jin plays Kang San Hyuk, a man who is ready to do anything to reach his goal of raising a personal fortune of one trillion won (about 850 million dollars) and who is not interested in anything else. Jo Bo Ah plays Jung Young Jae, a qualified surgeon who wants to teach people who are showing a lesson.

The new photos show Kang San Hyuk and Jung Young Jae in a moment near the hospital. Jung Young Jae watches over Kang San Hyuk as he goes to bed in the hospital with a pathetic expression on his face. Things turn when he opens his eyes and suddenly attracts Jung Young Jae for a hug, surprising her and bringing their faces together. It’s still a mystery why perfectionist Kang San Hyuk seems to change around Jung Young Jae when he’s in the hospital as a patient.

The production staff shared: “From the filming preparation phase, Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah showed incredible concentration and passion for production. We plan to bring warmth to viewers with a healing romance, so keep an eye out for “Forest”. “

“Forest” will be presented on January 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

Watch the latest teaser of the drama below!

