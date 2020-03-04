park-hae-jin’s-cold-coronary-heart-melts-with-the-electric-power-of-love-in-“forest”

Park Hae Jin has been strike by Cupid’s arrow!

On March four, KBS 2TV’s “Forest” introduced new stills of Park Hae Jin’s 180-diploma transformation immediately after he started relationship.

Spoilers

In the preceding episode, Kang San Hyuk (Park Hae Jin) tried to stop his rising thoughts for Jung Youthful Jae (Jo Bo Ah), but he was unable to regulate his coronary heart. He threw away his pleasure and stopped Jung Younger Jae from seeing her ex-boyfriend Cha Jin Woo (Heo Ji Won), and when he ran into Cha Jin Woo at a resort, he firmly demanded that he push Jung Youthful Jae absent. Later, Kang San Hyuk recalled heartbreaking memories of when he was deserted by his mother. Jung Younger Jae comforted him, and at some point, Kang San Hyuk confessed to her, which led to the formal get started of their relationship.

In the new stills, viewers can catch a glimpse of the modified Kang San Hyuk. His encounter is lit up with a smile, and he appears to be like comfortable in a cozy t-shirt, cotton pants, and slippers. He also prepares breakfast with a calm, content expression. Whilst it is intriguing to see the result of love on Kang San Hyuk, expectations are high for what other changes the drama will bring in the forthcoming episode.

This scene took position on a established in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. Park Hae Jin recognized the names of the wild greens and personally prepared the ingredients he would be utilizing for the cooking scene. Park Hae Jin surprised absolutely everyone on established with his excellent cooking expertise, including reducing and preparing green onions with dexterous knife competencies and perfecting the seasoning of the stew. The cooking skilled on established held up his thumb and praised him, saying, “I don’t have to have to make clear nearly anything to Park Hae Jin.” Park Hae Jin smiled at the compliment, and the moment the practical scene was full, the manufacturing crew who were organizing the props tasted his cooking and raved about it.

The creation crew reported, “Park Hae Jin portrays every appeal of the functional character Kang San Hyuk, creating a sensation in every scene. Please search ahead to the episode airing on March four (currently) to see how Park Hae Jin will portray a male who only turns into a sweet lover for his lady.”

“Forest” airs every single Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

