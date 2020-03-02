park-ji-hoon’s-company-shares-update-on-authorized-motion-from-destructive-remarks

On March 2, Maroo Amusement unveiled a assertion about the authorized motion they are having in opposition to malicious reviews on behalf of their artist, Park Ji Hoon.
Their statement reads:
Good day, this is Maroo Leisure. Recently, we once all over again verified that wrong points, destructive rumors, slanderous comments, and personalized assaults about our artist, Park Ji Hoon, are being thoughtlessly posted on on-line communities and social media.
We are informing you that it is our plan to acquire intense legal action, working with all the lawful procedures that are available to us, against these destructive responses, people who unfold these remarks, and any actions that damages our artist’s reputation and character.
After once again, we condition that we will be pursuing civil and felony action in opposition to any conduct that damages our artist’s reputation and character.
In buy to be certain that added harm is not incurred, our company is actively checking on the internet communities and social media for the distribute of untrue rumors, and we ask that admirers send us details they discover as well.
Thank you.
Park Ji Hoon’s agency announced in Oct 2019 that they ended up taking legal motion towards netizens who unfold destructive rumors about their artist.
[#박지훈]
허위 사실 유포 및 악성 게시물에 대한 법적 대응 관련 안내드립니다.
당사는 추가적인 피해가 발생하지 않도록 온라인 커뮤니티 및 SNS 등 모니터링을 진행하고 있으며, 아티스트의 명예와 인격을 훼손하는 행위에 대해서 선처와 합의 없이 진행될 것임을 다시 한번 알려드립니다. pic.twitter.com/3j6bOiusJB
— 박지훈(official_twt) (@Park_Jihoon_twt) March two, 2020
