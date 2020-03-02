park-ji-hoon’s-company-shares-update-on-authorized-motion-from-destructive-remarks

On March 2, Maroo Amusement unveiled a assertion about the authorized motion they are having in opposition to malicious reviews on behalf of their artist, Park Ji Hoon.

Their statement reads:

Good day, this is Maroo Leisure. Recently, we once all over again verified that wrong points, destructive rumors, slanderous comments, and personalized assaults about our artist, Park Ji Hoon, are being thoughtlessly posted on on-line communities and social media.

We are informing you that it is our plan to acquire intense legal action, working with all the lawful procedures that are available to us, against these destructive responses, people who unfold these remarks, and any actions that damages our artist’s reputation and character.

After once again, we condition that we will be pursuing civil and felony action in opposition to any conduct that damages our artist’s reputation and character.

In buy to be certain that added harm is not incurred, our company is actively checking on the internet communities and social media for the distribute of untrue rumors, and we ask that admirers send us details they discover as well.

Thank you.