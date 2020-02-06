Park Ki Woong in talks to join Park Hae Jin in new MBC drama

Park Ki Woong could join Park Hae Jin in the next MBC drama “Old School Intern” (literal title)!

“Old School Intern” is about a man who ends up being demoted and starts a new internship position under a talkative superior. Park Hae Jin is confirmed to play Ga Yeol Chan, an office worker who moves to a ramyun business after suffering from a former bossy superior.

On February 6, an entertainment source told Sports Chosun that Park Ki Woong will play a leading role in the drama. However, his agency Jellyfish Entertainment said he had just received the script and was reviewing it.

If Park Ki Woong chooses to accept the role, he will act as Namgoong Jun Su, president of Jun Su Food. Namgoong Jun Su is the only son in the business who has little power because he is unable to do anything without his father’s permission. He disagrees with Ga Yeol Chan.

“Old School Intern” is scheduled to premiere in May this year.

