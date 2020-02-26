park-manor-houses-qualified-in-burglaries:-police

Chicago law enforcement are warning Park Manor citizens about a collection of residential burglaries described recently in the South Aspect neighborhood.

The burglar entered just about every property by way of the front or back doorway, Chicago police stated.

Two burglaries occurred:

Involving Feb. four and Feb. 11 in the 6800 block of South Calumet Avenue and

About 1: 30 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 300 block of East 69th Avenue.

Days later on, two properties were being burglarized in between nine a.m. and 4: 30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue, law enforcement claimed.

No suspect description was obtainable.

Any individual with information and facts is questioned to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

