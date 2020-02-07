Park Manor shooting: shop assistant critical after shooting, injury of 2 alleged robbers on 71st Street

A 32-year-old shop assistant is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected robbers on Friday at Park Manor on the south side.

Four men entered the store at around 1.45 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register by force, the Chicago police said.

While the clerk fetched his own gun and fired shots, the suspects caught fire again and slapped the clerk in the chest, police said.

The police arrested the four suspects and retrieved a weapon.

The clerk was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The police originally reported that the store clerk died in the hospital, but later he said he was still undergoing surgery.

Among the suspected robbers, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and body and a 34-year-old man shot in the leg, police said. They were treated in the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

