Park Manor shooting: shop assistant Mohammed Maali dead after shooting with alleged robbers on 71st Street

A store clerk died after exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected robbers Friday in Park Manor on the South Side, according to police.

Four men entered the store at around 1.45 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register by force, the Chicago police said. While the clerk fetched his own gun and fired shots, the suspects caught fire again and slapped the clerk in the chest.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Mohammed I. Maali, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later declared dead, police and medical research agency Cook County said. He lived in Scottsdale on the southwest side.

The police arrested the four suspects and retrieved a weapon.

Among the suspected robbers, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and body and a 34-year-old man shot in the leg, police said. They were treated in the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

