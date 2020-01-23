Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon only have eyes for each other in “I’ll see you when the weather is nice”

“I’ll see you when the weather is good” made viewers wait for its premiere with more stills.

This next JTBC drama concerns Hae Won (played by Park Min Young) who leaves Seoul after being sick of urban life and finds his former high school friend Eun Seop (interpreted by Seo Kang Joon) who runs an independent bookstore.

In the latest photos, Hae Won has a warm smile on his face. The previous images had shown its calm facade, which prompts viewers to wonder the reason for this lively smile. The answer is quickly revealed because the next watch still shows Eun Seop looking at Hae Won with a gentle look. The look in his eyes captures the emotions he has long cherished in his heart since the first time they met in their hometown.

A drama source said: “The chemistry of Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon’s melodrama is above our expectations. They create a perfectly lyrical melodrama with each look and each gesture. Please wait impatiently for the story of this man and woman who will fill the little screen with emotions at the end of February, when you will slowly feel spring in the air. “

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” is a collaboration between director Han Ji Seung from “Alone in Love” and “Righteous Love”, and writer Han Ga Ram from “A Midsummer’s Memory”.

“I’ll see you when the weather is nice” will be released on February 10 as a follow-up to “War of Prosecutors” and will be available on Viki! Check out the teaser here.

