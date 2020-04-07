Park Min Young And Seo Kang Joon Shows Sweet Time in the Snow “I’ll Open When the Weather Is Fun”

Monday’s JTBC drama “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Good” features new laughs by Park Min Young and Seo Kang Joon as romantic moments unfold.

Spoiler

In the previous episode, Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) and Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon) reveal each other about the past and become closer than ever. Mok Hae Won admitted that she has struggled with how other people, and even devise eventually. Im Eun Seob comforts her when she says, “I’m glad you are alive. Thank you for not dying, Hae Won.” Sharing their hardships and comforting each other, they can build trust and love for each other.

Their love for each other is set to deepen in the upcoming episodes. Mountains of new shows couples who walks in the snow without the person who was there. He held his hands and held them together and stayed close while enjoying the overnight snow. With the love of each season growing, they are set to please the audience.

The production’s production staff stated, “Mok Hae Won and Im Eun Seob’s romantic and snowy date will make the audience heart racing. Please join them and the love story that this episode will bring.”

The upcoming epic “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Good” is set for air at 9:30 p.m. KST on April 7. About the latest episode below!

