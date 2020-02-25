park-min-young-and-website-positioning-kang-joon-start-shelling-out-a-lot-more-time-collectively-in-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-climate-is-nice”

Park Min Young and Search engine marketing Kang Joon are heading to be co-personnel in the impending episode of “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Good.”

The JTBC series is about a lady named Mok Hae Won (Park Min Youthful) who returns to her compact countryside village just after receiving unwell of metropolis life and reunites with Im Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon), the proprietor of an unbiased bookstore.

In the new stills, Mok Hae Won enjoys her time at Goodnight Bookstore. She can be witnessed meticulously deciding upon books and reading them.

Despite currently being shut neighbors and superior university classmates, Mok Hae Gained and Im Eun Seob have been never truly near to each other, but from this position on, they start off paying out a lot of time together. The motive, which was unveiled in the preview that aired just after the 1st episode, is mainly because she started her section-time occupation at his bookstore.

Each calendar year, Im Eun Seob waited for Mok Hae Gained to come down to Buk Hyeon town, but hardly ever in his wildest goals did he imagine he’d be in a position to shell out time with her in his have room, the bookstore. In the photographs, his eyes are stuffed with question and depth as he gazes at Mok Hae Received with a warm smile on his deal with.

The generation crew reported, “Today (February 25), Mok Hae Gained and Im Eun Seob will spend additional time alongside one another and get nearer to each and every other. The sight of Mok Hae Won, who remembers memories of Im Eun Seob just one by one from the time she had neglected, and Im Eun Seob, who only experienced eyes for her even in the time forgotten by Mok Hae Gained, will make hearts flutter.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” premiered on February 24 with modest viewership rankings. The 2nd episode will air on February 25 at nine: 30 p.m. KST.

The first episode will be readily available on Viki before long! In the meantime, look at the trailer listed here:

