[park-min-young,-search-engine-marketing-kang-joon,-and-lee-jae-wook-chat-about-how-effectively-they-match-their-people-in-new-drama]

On February 17, JTBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” held a push convention through an on the net broadcast. Generating director (PD) Han Ji Seung and solid associates Park Min Young, Search engine marketing Kang Joon, Moon Jung Hee, Lee Jae Wook, and Kim Hwan Hee had been in attendance.

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” tells the tale of Hae Gained (Park Min Younger), who will get fatigued of city existence and returns to her hometown of Buk Hyeon. There, she runs into her former substantial school classmate Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon), who now runs an independent e book retail outlet.

PD Han Ji Seung explained, “We made the drama with the objective of giving comfort and ease and warmth to people who are battling less than the weight of harsh fact. The actors’ acting, the cinematography, songs, and audio editing is made to be as serene and all-natural as probable.”

Park Min Younger, who has performed brilliant and energetic characters till now, talked about how Hae Gained is distinct. “Recently I did two romantic comedies in a row, but through this drama, I think you might ignore what type of figures I played before,” she said. “All the teasers have revealed the shiny aspect of Hae Won’s character, but in the drama alone, there are numerous scenes in which Hae Received is shut off from the environment simply because she has been harm. She will little by little heal with the assist of Eun Seop and everybody all-around her, but at to start with it will be quite dark. With my other characters, they were both vivid to get started with or I knew what type of figures they were just by wanting. I had to glimpse diligently at Hae Won before I could understand her.”

The drama is primarily based on a e-book of the same name. Search engine optimisation Kang Joon stated, “I fell in enjoy entirely with the original novel. I go through the script and it has been tweaked a little to in shape the drama structure, but the basis is pretty similar to the novel. That is why I preferred to do it. I was drawn to the tale of Eun Seop, who develops the braveness to enjoy somebody even however he might be damage. Eun Seop has a good deal of fears simply because he’s far too impartial from culture. I was drawn to that.”

Park Min Young included, “I was hunting around many scripts and this was one particular of them. I wasn’t drawn to it at to start with. In contrast to the other initiatives, this was a little bit bland. But just after I completed looking at it, my feelings kept returning to it. Anything about it lingered in my creativity. Relatively than being like spicy Hamheung naengmyeon [cold buckwheat noodles], I feel that it’s identical to Pyongyang naengmyeon, which does not have any powerful flavors but is somehow addictive.”

The actress was also asked about putting on a significant faculty uniform to play the youthful model of herself. She replied, “There are a lot of flashback scenes and I assumed it would be hard to seize the proper emotions if they forged a person else. I tried out it, even though I had my doubts. Be sure to search on these scenes with a generous thoughts.”

Lee Jae Wook performs Eun Seop’s very best friend, Lee Jang Woo, and is recognised as the “angel” of Buk Hyeon. He is also Hae Won’s previous higher college classmate. He stated, “I feel that I matched nicely with my character this time.” Search engine optimisation Kang Joon added, “Jae Wook has a actually superior personality. He is the moodmaker on set. Jang Woo is like that way too, and he’s actually lovable.” Lee Jae Wook mentioned, “I film a lot with Kang Joon and we’re always smiling. Which is how effectively we get the job done jointly. I’m having a large amount of fun filming.”

Seo Kang Joon shared his views when he listened to Park Min Young had been cast. “I was curious to see how she’d specific the character, and I thought she was comparable to the way I’d imagined Hae Gained,” he reported. “The way she seems is equivalent to the way I imagined Hae Won to seem, and the thoughts she expressed have been very similar. When we commenced filming, I could genuinely see her as Hae Gained and immerse myself into the tale.”

Park MIn Youthful claimed, “To be trustworthy, I imagined that Search engine optimisation Kang Joon did not in good shape the position of Eun Seop. Due to the fact he’s way too good-searching. If you look at a photograph of a person who appears to be like Seo Kang Joon, you may possibly discover it tough to believe that that man or woman has experienced a hard life. I imagined that they really should cast a person significantly less fantastic-searching. But when we started out filming, he did not have any ambition to glance very good. He wore casual corduroys and knitted sweaters and practical parkas. I imagined, ‘He is an actor. He purposely dressed to be like his character.’ Soon after that, I begun contemplating of him as a particularly handsome Eun Seop. I experienced way too considerably prejudice at the commencing. I believed he didn’t look like anyone who was from the countryside, or another person that would match properly with me, but when we in fact started off functioning jointly, we obviously fell into the roles of Eun Seop and Hae Gained.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” premieres on February 24 at 9: 30 p.m. KST and will be offered on Viki.

Verify out the trailer below!

Check out Now

Resource (one) (two) (three)