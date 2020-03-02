park-min-younger-and-seo-kang-joon-go-by-a-myriad-of-emotions-in-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-weather-is-nice”

JTBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” has launched new stills showing Park Min Younger and Search engine optimisation Kang Joon going via many thoughts with each other.

“I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice” tells the story of Mok Hae Won (Park Min Younger), a cello teacher who tires of metropolis everyday living in Seoul and heads back to her hometown. There, she operates into her old classmate Im Eun Seob (Search engine optimization Kang Joon), who runs a bookstore, and enjoy bit by bit blossoms involving the two.

Mok Hae Received commences to work element-time at Im Eun Seob’s bookstore, and the warm atmosphere begins to soften her heart and places a smile on her facial area. Unlike Seoul, where she had felt like people have been also occupied tearing others down in a aggressive environment, the bookstore seemed to be a area wherever people today place other folks to start with and normally shared great factors.

The new stills exhibit Mok Hae Won doing work by way of several circumstances and emotions with Im Eun Seob by her facet. To start with, she is faced with a tough confrontation as she comes encounter to encounter with Kim Bo Younger (Im Se Mi). The two ended up ideal good friends in high school but Kim Bo Young had unfold the rumor that Mok Hae Won’s mom had killed her father. She returns with hopes to speak things out with Mok Hae Gained, but it won’t be uncomplicated as it had been a traumatic incident that entirely changed Mok Hae Won’s daily life.

Other stills show Mok Hae Won in Im Eun Seob’s embrace, signaling a transform in their relationship. Her eyes are stuffed with tears, eliciting curiosity to what created her cry as she fell into Im Eun Seob’s arms.

The generation workers stated, “In the approaching episode, Mok Hae Received will drop even deeper into Im Eun Seob’s orbit. We hope viewers will go on to watch what transpires among the two.”

The approaching episode will air at nine: 30 p.m. on March 2.

Source (1) (2)