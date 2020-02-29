park-min-youthful-affectionately-thanks-gugudan’s-kim-sejeong-for-considerate-clearly-show-of-guidance

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong confirmed appreciate for her “Busted!” co-star Park Min Young with a sweet present!

On February 28, Park Min Younger disclosed on Instagram that Kim Sejeong experienced amazed her by sending a coffee truck to the set of her new JTBC drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Wonderful.” The actress shared a video of herself happily keeping up a consume from the truck and blowing a kiss at the camera, alongside with a photo of the truck and its decorative banners.

Park Min Youthful wrote in the caption, “Wow, I was so fatigued, and then to obtain a touching [gift] like this! See you soon, my female Kim Clean.” She then extra the hashtags “God Sejeong” and “Busted 3.”

Soon afterwards, Kim Sejeong responded by proudly creating in the feedback, “Hoohoo, I succeeded at preserving it a top secret.”

Playfully making use of a pun incorporating the identify of Park Min Young’s character in “I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice” (Hae Received), the banner on the espresso truck sent by Kim Sejeong reads, “I love you, Park Min Younger! I can not are living with out you.”

In the meantime, the banner upcoming to the truck reads, “See you soon, my lady.”

Observe Park Min Youthful in her new drama “I’ll Go to You When the Climate is Nice” with English subtitles below!

Check out Now

Major Image Credit history: Xportsnews