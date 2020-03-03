park-min-youthful-gazes-tenderly-at-a-sleeping-search-engine-marketing-kang-joon-in-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-weather-conditions-is-nice”

JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions is Nice” has released new romantic stills of Park Min Younger and Seo Kang Joon!

“I’ll Go to You When the Temperature is Nice” tells the story of Mok Hae Gained (Park Min Youthful), a cello teacher who tires of metropolis existence in Seoul and heads back to her hometown. There, she operates into her old classmate Im Eun Seob (Search engine marketing Kang Joon) who operates a bookstore, and appreciate gradually blossoms in between the two.

In the new stills, Mok Hae Gained is affectionately gazing on Im Eun Seob who has fallen asleep. Thanks to the walnut household owning totally frozen more than, Mok Hae Won stays above at Im Eun Seob’s bookstore, only to grow to be closer to him as he comforts and can take treatment of her.

As Mok Hae Won looks upon Im Eun Seob, she is unable to disguise her fluttering heart. In the stills, she little by little reaches out to Im Eun Seob with her hand, drawing curiosity on if she’ll be in a position to get nearer to him in the impending episode.

The manufacturing group shared, “Hae Gained and Eun Seob’s appreciate is slowly and gradually and softly melting. You should stay with their sentimental love tale to uncover out if Hae Gained will be equipped to have eyes only for Eun Seob like how he has for her.”

“I’ll Go to You When the Temperature is Nice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9: 30 p.m. KST.

Catch the most current episode on Viki below!

View Now

Supply (one)