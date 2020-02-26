park-min-youthful,-search-engine-optimisation-kang-joon,-lee-jae-wook,-and-additional-movie-in-a-festive-temper-for-“i’ll-go-to-you-when-the-climate-is-nice”

JTBC’s “I’ll Go to You When the Climate Is Nice” has produced a new at the rear of-the-scenes glance!

The JTBC series is about a female named Mok Hae Won (Park Min Young) who returns to her little countryside village soon after getting ill of city lifestyle and reunites with Im Eun Seob (Web optimization Kang Joon), the operator of an unbiased bookstore.

In the new generating-of video, Park Min Youthful and Search engine marketing Kang Joon are rehearsing and coordinating their movements. In advance of filming, the director tells Search engine marketing Kang Joon he can choose a limited split, and he happily skips absent to enjoy his break. However, he quickly returns to get all set for filming. Curious, he asks if the pupil extras in the scene are genuine significant faculty learners, and the workers affirm that they are. He states, “Ah, they didn’t go to college currently. So they should have long gone to school yesterday.”

Park Min Younger and Search engine marketing Kang Joon go on to make tiny changes to the scene till they get the motion just correct.

In a further behind-the-scenes minute, Yoon Ji Hye and Lee Jae Wook joke about their characters’ age. For the duration of the filming for the celebration scene, Yoon Ji Hye accidentally claims that Lee Jang Woo (Lee Jae Wook) appreciated Im Eun Seob alternatively than Ji Eun Sil (Yang Hye Ji), creating Park Min Young to burst out laughing and Search engine marketing Kang Joon to calmly proper her.

When the camera stops rolling, Lee Jae Wook jokingly claims, “I’m striving to faux I’m all right,” as the cast associates try out to describe to the director who skipped the oversight what happened. The actors carry on to have enjoyable throughout the filming as they pour liquor-free of charge drinks for just about every other.

Look at the comprehensive producing-of video below!

“I’ll Go to You When the Weather conditions Is Nice” premiered on February 24 with modest viewership ratings. The drama airs each and every Monday and Tuesday.

The first episode will be obtainable on Viki quickly! In the meantime, check out the trailer listed here:

