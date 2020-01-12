Park Na Rae and Han Hye Jin support “I Live Alone” Castmate Lee Si Eon’s drama “Queen: Love and War”

Loading...

The cast members of “I Live Alone” are incredibly close!

On January 12, Lee Si Eon shared photos of a coffee truck sent to TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” ensemble by Park Na Rae and Han Hye Jin.

He wrote, “On this extremely cold day, Park Daesang-nim and Han Dhalsim-nim [sent me] this truckload of coffee and snacks for which I am extremely grateful. I am really very grateful. Na Rae, Dhalsim! Thank you so much! I will work even harder from now on! Brothers and sisters: younger big brother, younger little brother. He also included the hashtags, “#ThankYou” and “#ILoveYouHeh”.

The truck included banners that said, “All the best for the drama” Queen: Love and War “!” And “To the staff and actors who work hard in cold weather, fight! Please take care of our Si Eon oppa! From Hye Jin and Na Rae. “

Lee Si Eon is currently playing in historical drama alongside Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu as the character Wal.

