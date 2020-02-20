[park-search-engine-marketing-joon-celebrates-reaching-ten-million-followers-on-instagram]

Park Search engine marketing Joon hit a massive milestone on Instagram!

On February 20, the actor posted a screenshot of his follower depend reaching 10 million. He wrote, “Welcome to PSJ World. Thank you all.”

View this write-up on Instagram Welcome to PSJ Entire world. Thank you all❤️ A put up shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on Feb 19, 2020 at eight: 29pm PST

Park Website positioning Joon is very well recognized for his roles in dramas such as “Kill Me, Mend Me,” “She Was Pretty,” “Hwarang,” “Fight My Way,” and “What’s Completely wrong with Secretary Kim” as very well as films this sort of as “Midnight Runner” and “The Divine Fury.” He at present stars in the drama “Itaewon Course.”