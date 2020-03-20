Park Search engine marketing Joon Faces Terrifying Disaster In Upcoming Episode Of “Itaewon Class”

Park Search engine optimisation Joon may possibly be dealing with his largest disaster yet on JTBC’s “Itaewon Course.”

On March 20, JTBC unveiled stills of Park Search engine marketing Joon, Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Youthful in the impending episode. Park Search engine optimisation Joon is protected in blood and seemingly unconscious, while Ryu Kyung Soo and Lee Joo Youthful panic in the ready room as medical professionals endeavor to revive him.

Spoilers

In the former episode, Park Sae Roy (Park Search engine optimization Joon) came to phrases with his thoughts for Jo Yi Website positioning (Kim Da Mi). Crammed with regret, he raced to her facet, but her hospital place was vacant and she was nowhere to be identified. She had been kidnapped by Jang Geun Received (Ahn Bo Hyun) and Kim Hee Hoon (Received Hyun Joon).

Just after acquiring a information with her picture and an address, Park Sae Roy established out to help save her. When he arrived at the tackle, nevertheless, he threw himself in the route of a motor vehicle aimed at Jang Geun Soo (Kim Dong Hee) and dropped consciousness.

The new stills request the concern of no matter if Park Sae Roy’s revenge, of which he’d been dreaming for 15 a long time, will at any time arrive to fruition. Choi Seung Kwon (Ryu Kyung Soo) and Ma Hyun Yi (Lee Joo Younger) also present up at the healthcare facility and react in despair to Park Sae Roy’s condition. In another nevertheless, Choi Seung Kwon and Oh Byung Heon (Yoon Kyung Ho) share a mysterious conversation at the clinic.

The creation workers stated, “Critical developments will unfold as Park Sae Roy and Jo Yi Search engine marketing experience the finest hazard of their lives. Please tune in and preserve cheering him on to see irrespective of whether Park Sae Roy will be capable to achieve his revenge, 15 several years in the generating.”

The upcoming episde of “Itaewon Class” will air on March 20 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Resource (1)

How does this short article make you sense?